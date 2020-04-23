6-month-old Phagwara girl detected with COVID-19 dies

6-month-old Phagwara girl detected with coronavirus dies at Chandigarh's PGIMER

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 23 2020, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 18:05 ist

A six-month-old Phagwara girl who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Chandigarh's PGIMER on Thursday.

The girl was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for corrective heart surgery.

The girl, who was on ventilator support, had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

She had a congenital heart defect, officials said.

A PGIMER spokesperson said died at 12.47 pm on Thursday.            

She was first treated at Phagwara and then at a Ludhiana hospital. She was later referred to the PGIMER, officials said.

She was admitted to the Advanced Paediatric Centre on April 9 but was later shifted to the COVID facility at Nehru Hospital Extension, they said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Punjab
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

 