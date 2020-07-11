6 NSCN (IM) rebels killed in Arunachal Pradesh, 1 Assam Rifles jawan injured

Six suspected members of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (IM) were killed while an Assam Rifles (AR) personnel were injured in a gunbattle in Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Security officials said a joint team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police launched an operation based on intelligence inputs on their presence near Nginu village and six rebels died in the encounter that took place at around 4.30 am.

"Six long-range weapons, four AK 47 and two Chinese MQs, have been recovered so far. SP Longding and CO 6 AR is on the spot. Operation is still on," said a security source.

Sources said the Assam Rifles jawan, who received bullet injuries in the gunfight was shifted to a military hospital. His condition is stable, they said.

Sources further said more details are awaited as the operation was still on.

NSCN (IM) is a rebel group based in Nagaland and is in ceasefire with the government since 1997. They are in talks with the government and are likely to sign a final agreement soon. But the outfit has often been found involved in unlawful activities such as extortion, abduction and killing in areas under Tirap, Longding and Anjaw districts in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act is in operation in the districts in view of the rebel group's activities.