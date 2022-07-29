6 people injured, houses damaged due to cloudburst in Himachal

Six people were injured following a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said, adding that at least 10 houses were damaged in the incident.
The district emergency operations centre (DEOC) at Kullu stated, "An incident of cloudburst has occurred at Chanaighad in Nirmand Tehsil of Anni sub division.
"Around 12 houses have been damaged and six persons injured in the incident," it said.
