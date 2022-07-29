Cloudburst in Himachal kills 6, damages houses

6 people injured, houses damaged due to cloudburst in Himachal

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 29 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 00:58 ist
Kullu: Increased water-level of River Beas. Credit: PTI Photo

Six people were injured following a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said, adding that at least 10 houses were damaged in the incident.

The district emergency operations centre (DEOC) at Kullu stated, "An incident of cloudburst has occurred at Chanaighad in Nirmand Tehsil of Anni sub division.

"Around 12 houses have been damaged and six persons injured in the incident," it said.

Himachal Pradesh
Kullu
cloudburst
India News

