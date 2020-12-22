6-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Lalauli area

PTI
PTI, Fatehpur (UP),
  • Dec 22 2020, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 11:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Arpita Biswas/Feminism in India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Lalauli area here, SHO Sandeep Tiwari said.

The accused, Ramu Tiwari, had fled the spot after villagers were alerted by the girl's cries for help but was later arrested, he said.

The girl was admitted to a hospital, and her condition was stated to be stable, he added.

Uttar Pradesh
rape
minor rape victim

