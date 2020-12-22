6-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday evening in the Lalauli area here, SHO Sandeep Tiwari said.
The accused, Ramu Tiwari, had fled the spot after villagers were alerted by the girl's cries for help but was later arrested, he said.
The girl was admitted to a hospital, and her condition was stated to be stable, he added.
