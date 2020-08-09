6-year-old raped in Uttar Pradesh; battles for life

A six-year-old child was brutally raped after being abducted in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, about 450 kilometres from here.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries in her private parts, was admitted to the Meerut Medical Hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

The doctors said that her private parts were so badly mutilated that they could not perform surgery there and they had to create a separate path by inserting a tube in her abdomen for disposal of faecal matter.

According to the police sources here, the girl, who was abducted by a motorcycle-borne youth on Thursday evening, was found lying unconscious in a field on Friday. She was taken to the district hospital from where the doctors referred her to the medical college on Saturday.

Sources said that the culprit lured the child on the pretext of giving her chocolate.

The parents of the victim said that they had informed the police about her abduction but the cops registered a missing complaint and made no attempt to trace her.

The police said that five teams had been formed to nab the culprit. They have also released three sketches of the suspect based on inputs of different witnesses, who saw the suspect luring the 6-year-old on his bike.

The opposition parties launched a scathing attack on the BJP government saying that the women were not safe under the regime