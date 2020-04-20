62-year-old dies of coronavirus in Rajasthan

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 17 fresh cases were reported on Monday, officials said.

Rajasthan has so far seen 24 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 13 deaths.

"A 62-year-old Nagaur district resident died Sunday night at SMS Hospital here. He was admitted on April 18 and was suffering from hypertension," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Singh said of the 17 fresh cases, eight were reported from Jaipur; two each from Kota, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur and one each in Banswara, Nagaur and Ajmer.

A total of 1,495 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 60 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus.