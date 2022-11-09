6.3 quake jolts Nepal, strong tremors felt in Delhi

6.3 earthquake jolts Nepal, strong tremors felt across Delhi, parts of North India

The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 02:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 02:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal.

The tremors were felt at 1.58 am.

The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST," the NCS said.

More to follow...

