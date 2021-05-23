64,000 people got Covid jabs in Delhi on May 22: Atishi

64,000 people got Covid-19 jabs in Delhi on May 22: Atishi

Atishi also said that there will be no Covaxin doses left for inoculating those above 45 years of age

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 23 2021, 19:41 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 19:54 ist
Atishi added that all centres inoculating 18-44 age group will be temporarily shut from Monday due to non-availability of vaccines. Credit: PTI Photo

Around 64,000 people received Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on May 22, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.

She also said that there will be no Covaxin doses left for inoculating those above 45 years of age, frontline and healthcare workers in the national capital after Monday evening.

“Around 64,000 people were given Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on Saturday,” the AAP leader said.

She said there was no clarity yet from the Centre on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin doses for those above 45 years.

Atishi added that all centres inoculating 18-44 age group will be temporarily shut from Monday due to non-availability of vaccines.

