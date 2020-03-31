65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Officials

A 65-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died at a Punjab hospital on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to four, health officials said.

He was undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), they said.

“He died around 1 pm,” Mohali Civil Surgeon Manjit Singh told PTI over phone.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The man was a resident of Nayagaon in Punjab's Mohali district and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness.

Track the state-wise confirmed cases here

The man's test report confirming him to be positive for coronavirus came on Monday.