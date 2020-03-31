65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Officials

A 65-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died at a Punjab hospital on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to four, health officials said.
He was undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), they said.
“He died around 1 pm,” Mohali Civil Surgeon Manjit Singh told PTI over phone.
The man was a resident of Nayagaon in Punjab's Mohali district and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
He was admitted to the PGIMER hospital six days ago after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness.
The man's test report confirming him to be positive for coronavirus came on Monday.