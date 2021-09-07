65-year-old man shot dead in violent clash in UP village

A 65-year-old man was shot dead and another person injured when two groups clashed over a minor dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.
The clash began as an argument among children in Shahpur Dagar village in the Asmoli area here on Monday evening, but soon their elders intervened and it took a violent turn, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.
Abdul Razzak died of a gunshot wound, and Asim, who allegedly shot him, also sustained injuries in the clash and is hospitalised, he said.
The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and a probe is underway, the police said.
