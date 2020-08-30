67 deaths, 6,233 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

Sixty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 6,233 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the state’s Covid-19 tally 2,25,632, an official said.

So far, the infection has claimed 3,423 lives in the state with the fatality rate standing at 1.51 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The number of active cases in the state is 54,666, he said, adding that 1,67,543 patients have recovered from the disease. He said the recovery rate in the state stood at 74.25 per cent.

Prasad said on Saturday, over 1.39 lakh samples were tested in the state. So far, over 54.90 lakh samples have been tested in the state, he added.

"The positivity rate of the state in the month of August is 4.7 per cent. High positivity rate has been observed in districts of Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Deoria and Kushinagar,” he said, adding that low positivity rate was witnessed in Baghpat, Mahoba, Hathras, Sambhal and Hamirpur.