Delhi: 7 held, 33 rolls of banned Chinese manjha seized

7 arrested, 33 rolls of banned Chinese manjha seized from them in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 12:45 ist
Seven people were arrested for allegedly flying kites with threads that can pose danger and cause injury to persons and animals. Credit: Twitter/@dcpouter

Police have arrested seven people for allegedly using illegal kite flying threads and 33 rolls of banned Chinese manjha were seized from them.

Selling Chinese manjha and using is illegal, a police official said.

These seven people were arrested for allegedly flying kites with threads that can pose danger and cause injury to persons and animals, police said.

Also read | PETA, IMA seek prohibition of all forms of 'manjha'

In a tweet, Delhi's outer district police said, "Seven arrested for flying kites causing danger, probability of injury or alarm to persons or animals. Selling Chinese Manjha is a crime, using it is equally a crime. Two-hundred kites and 33 rolls/pulleys of Chinese manjha also recovered from them."

Last Wednesday, a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area while she was travelling on a motorbike with his father.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese manjha in the national capital as it not only causes accidents, it can also cut the skin of animals and people.

In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed the crime branch of the city Police to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of Chinese synthetic manjha, used for kite flying, in markets and shops here.

