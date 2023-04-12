7 arrested in connection with attack on SP leader in UP

7 arrested in connection with fatal attack on SP student leader in Ballia

Hemant Yadav (23) and Alok Yadav (20), both BA third year students, were exiting the examination hall on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Apr 12 2023, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 18:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police here have arrested seven people in connection with a fatal attack on a Samajwadi Party student leader outside an examination centre, officials said on Wednesday.  

Hemant Yadav (23) and Alok Yadav (20), both BA third year students, were exiting the examination hall on Tuesday when they were attacked at the gate of the centre located in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city. Hemant died at a hospital later during the day.

Also Read | SC quashes NSA proceedings against SP leader in UP, says it is 'quite amazed' with exercise of power

Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said the police are interrogating the seven -- Sandeep Singh, Rajdeep Singh, YN Tiwari, Shivaji Pandey, Krishna Tiwari, Ritaesh Chaurasia and Rohit Chaurasia.

On Tuesday night, Nayyar had told reporters that Hemant Yadav and Alok Yadav were BA students of Town Degree College located at the district headquarters. The attackers were college students of Town Degree College, he had said.

The SP said that a case has been registered against nine persons regarding the matter.

Japlinganj police outpost in charge has been suspended following the incident.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

 