7 arrested in connection with fatal attack on SP student leader in Ballia

The police here have arrested seven people in connection with a fatal attack on a Samajwadi Party student leader outside an examination centre, officials said on Wednesday.

Hemant Yadav (23) and Alok Yadav (20), both BA third year students, were exiting the examination hall on Tuesday when they were attacked at the gate of the centre located in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city. Hemant died at a hospital later during the day.

Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said the police are interrogating the seven -- Sandeep Singh, Rajdeep Singh, YN Tiwari, Shivaji Pandey, Krishna Tiwari, Ritaesh Chaurasia and Rohit Chaurasia.

On Tuesday night, Nayyar had told reporters that Hemant Yadav and Alok Yadav were BA students of Town Degree College located at the district headquarters. The attackers were college students of Town Degree College, he had said.

The SP said that a case has been registered against nine persons regarding the matter.

Japlinganj police outpost in charge has been suspended following the incident.