7 Bangladeshi nationals held in UP's Jhansi

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested here in Babina area of the district as they did not have any valid documents, police said on Sunday.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said, "As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during a routine checking in bus stand area of Babina on Friday."

They were staying at a hotel near the bus stand and were not possessing any documents to stay in India, the SSP said.

The arrested men belong to Dhaka, he claimed.

"For some time, they were in the business of selling fish oil. During routine probe, no criminal cases have been found against them, but they have been booked under the Foreigners Act for illegally staying in India," Pradeep added.