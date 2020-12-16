7 dead, 25 injured in Uttar Pradesh bus accident

7 dead, 25 injured as bus collides with gas tanker in Uttar Pradesh

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals

PTI
PTI, Sambhal ,
  • Dec 16 2020, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 12:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people died, while 25 more sustained injuries on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker here amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said.

The crash took place in the Dhanari police station area, they added.

"A UP Roadways bus of Aligarh depot collided head-on with a gas tanker on the Agra-Moradabad road on Wednesday in which seven persons were killed, while 25 others got injured. The number of deaths could go up," Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

He added that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Police said the deceased are yet to be identified.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are on, they added. 

