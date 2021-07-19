7 dead, 8 injured in bus accident in UP’s Sambhal

The accident occurred near Laharavan village late Sunday night when a parked bus by the roadside was hit by another

PTI
PTI, Sambhal,
  • Jul 19 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 13:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Atleast seven people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between two buses on the Agra-Chandausi Highway under Bahjoi Police Station area, an official said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Laharavan village late Sunday night when a bus carrying a marriage party was parked on the roadside due to a punctured tyre and it was hit by another, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Those killed have been identified as Virpal (60), Happy (35), Chhote (40), Rakesh (30), Abhay (18), Vineet (30) and Bhure (25), police said, adding they were returning from a wedding, the SP said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said. 

