7 dead in Bareilly as ambulance, truck collide

It is suspected that the ambulance driver may have dozed off which led to the crash

PTI
PTI,
  • May 31 2022, 09:18 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people died on Tuesday when an ambulance coming from Delhi collided with a truck here, police said.

The incident took place in the Fatehganj Paschim area when the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle, which rammed a divider and came onto the other side of the road before hitting the truck, the Bareilly Police said on Twitter.

Seven people died on the spot.

It is suspected that the ambulance driver may have dozed off which led to the crash.

A probe is on in the matter, and the victims are yet to be identified, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives.

Uttar Pradesh
Accident
India News

