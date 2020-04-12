7 from Nuh among 16 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total rises to 181

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 181 in Haryana on Sunday, with seven of the 16 fresh cases reported from the worst-hit Nuh district, according to the state health department.

Kurukshetra district, which had so far remained COVID-19 free, reported its first two cases.

Faridabad (2), Karnal (1), Nuh (7), Yamunanagar (3) and Jind (1) also reported fresh cases.

Out of the total positive cases, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 149, the state health department's evening bulletin said, adding that 30 patients have been discharged. The state has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths.

As many as 3,903 samples have been tested so far, out of which 2,513 have tested negative. However, the reports of 1,204 samples is still pending.

Among the total coronavirus cases reported in Haryana, 10 are foreign nationals while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin.

The worst affected districts of the state with maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (45), Gurugram (32), Faridabad (31) and Palwal (29).

Among other places in the state, containment orders have been issued by the deputy commissioners concerned for 140 villages, including 104 buffer zones in Nuh district.

Health Minister Anil Vij has maintained that the spike in positive cases was due to a number of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive.

He said on Sunday that 107 of the Jamaat members had tested positive.