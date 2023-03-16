7 IITs, 22 NITs without board chairperson

Seven Indian Institutes of Technology and 22 National Institutes of Technology are functioning without a chairperson of the board of governors, the government said on Wednesday.

In response to a question from BJP MP Sushil Modi, Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar said that these are honorary positions with non-executive roles.

“... the charge of the position of chairperson in these seven IITs are assigned to the chairperson of other IITs with due approval of the Visitor of the Institute…the Director of the NIT concerned discharges the functions assigned to the Chairperson,” Sarkar said in his reply.

Over 20 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), too, are functioning with vacancies in the same position, and chairpersons of the board of governors in other centrally-funded technical institutions are currently carrying out the charge.

Replying to another, Sarkar said that there are more than 39,000 vacancies across centrally-funded universities and institutes. This includes 13,791 academic and 25,918 non-academic posts, the minister said, adding the vacancies arose due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements because of enhanced students’ strength.