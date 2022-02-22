7 people killed in Himachal fireworks factory blast

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained

IANS
IANS, Shimla,
  • Feb 22 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 14:45 ist
Police personnel with locals at the site after an explosion in a firecracker factory, in Una district, Tuesday, February 22, 2022. At least seven people died and 10 others were injured in the explosion, according to officials. Credit: PTI Photo

At least seven people were killed and 12 others severely injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una town.

Most of the victims are migrant workers.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told the media that the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area.

The injured have been rushed to a government hospital in Una. Fire department, police personnel and rescue workers are present on the spot.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

