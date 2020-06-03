7 policemen put under quarantine in Srinagar

Seven policemen were placed under quarantine after a man who was arrested here earlier this week on charges of domestic violence tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

The policemen had taken into custody a man from Kalai-andar in Rainawari area of the city after his wife had registered a case of domestic violence against him in Nowhatta police station, the officials said.

He developed a cough and fever on Monday night after which his sample was taken and sent for COVID-19 test, they said, adding the result came positive.

The seven police officers, who came in contact with the arrested person, have already been placed under quarantine while samples of several other policemen have been collected for testing, the officials added.