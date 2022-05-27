7 soldiers killed as vehicle with 26 falls into river in Ladakh

7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Ladakh

DH Web Desk
  • May 27 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 16:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Seven Indian Army soldiers were killed when a vehicle carrying 26 fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh, media reports said.

19 soldiers were injured an were taken to hospital for treatment, reports said.

More details awaited.

Indian Army
India News
Ladakh
Accident

