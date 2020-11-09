7-year-old boy sodomised, accused arrested: UP Police

A seven-year-old child was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village in Roza area of the district, police said on Monday. Accused Vimal has been arrested on charges of committing the sexual offence against the order of nature, said Shahjahanpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the child was grazing goats in a field. Vimal approached the child and offered him Rs 20 to accompany him to a secluded place where he sodomised the child.

After the child's family members came to know of the incident, they reported the matter to the police, which arrested the accused from his house on Monday. In the medical examination, the child was found to have been sexually assaulted, the police said.