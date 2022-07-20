7-year-old brutally killed after being sodomised in UP

7-year-old brutally killed after being sodomised in Uttar Pradesh

There was no cloth on the body and the face was smashed badly to hide the identity

PTI
PTI, Fatehpur,
  • Jul 20 2022, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 07:39 ist

A seven-year-old child was killed and his face smashed after being allegedly sodomised here, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to the fore on Tuesday when the body of a child was recovered from a secluded place in a village in Hussainganj area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

He said that the child went missing at about 3 pm on Monday and when he did not return police were intimated via an application.

A search was conducted by the police and villagers during which they saw a hand on the lawn of a secluded house. After digging the area, the child's body was taken out, he said.

There was no cloth on the body and the face was smashed badly to hide the identity.

The body of the victim was sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police later arrested one Shyamu Pandey (32) of the same village on suspicion.

He also confessed to his crime during interrogation, police added. 

India News
Uttar Pradesh

