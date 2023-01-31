7-year-old MP girl accidentally hangs self while playing with saree

Girl accidentally hangs self while playing with saree

PTI
PTI, Anuppur,
  • Jan 31 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 14:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A seven-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself accidentally while playing with a piece of saree in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Pakaria village on Monday when the girl was playing outside her home while her mother was working inside, Kotma Police Station in-charge Ajay Baiga said.

According to statements of the girl's family members, while playing using a piece of saree tied to a bamboo attached to the outer wall of the house, she accidentally tied it around her neck, he said.

The family members later found the girl hanging and took her to Kotma's Community Health Centre where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into it, he added.

India News
Madhya Pradesh

