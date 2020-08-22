70 deaths, 5,375 new Covid-19 cases in UP

70 deaths, 5,375 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count 1,82,456

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 22 2020, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 18:18 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Seventy more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as the state reported its highest daily count of 5,375 cases, pushing the number of infections to 1,82,456, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 2,867 lives, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Among the fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, 15 were reported from Lucknow; six each from Allahabad and Bareilly; four each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Pilibhit; three each in Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Kushinagar, the bulletin said.

The maximum cases were reported from Lucknow (769), followed by Gorakhpur (363) and Allahabad (300), the bulletin said, adding that the state recorded 5,375 infections on Saturday.

The number of active cases is now 48,294 while 1,31,295 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

On Friday, 1,24,274 samples were tested, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests done in the state to over 44 lakhs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

 