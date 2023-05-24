UP: 70 hospitalised after eating 'rasgulla' at wedding

70 hospitalised after eating 'rasgulla' at wedding in UP's village

Of the around 200 people who consumed the food, about 70 complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating 'rasgulla'

PTI
PTI, Kannauj ,
  • May 24 2023, 19:19 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 19:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

In a suspected case of food poisoning, around 70 people, including several children, were hospitalised after eating at a wedding feast in a village here, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Garima Singh said the patients ate at the function in Madharpur village on Tuesday evening.

Of the around 200 people who consumed the food, about 70 complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating 'rasgulla' (a milk-based sweet) served there, she added.

Also Read | 16 girl students fall sick due to suspected food poisoning in hostel in Mangaluru

Arzoo (1), Yusuf (2), Shifa (4), Asra (5), Sazia (7), Irfan Khan (48), Sultan (52), and Riyazuddin (55) were admitted to the district hospital after their condition worsened, Singh said.

Dr Shakti Basu, Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital, said the condition of all the patients in the district hospital is stable, adding that some were taken to private hospitals.

Munna, a resident of the village, said almost everyone who attended the feast had eaten the rasgulla, following which several fell ill.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Food Poisoning

