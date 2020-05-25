70 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, state tally now at 7,100

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 7,100 and fatalities at 163.

"As many as 70 fresh cases were reported in the state," additional chief secretary (health), Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the 70 fresh cases, Pali recorded 25 cases followed by 22 in Sikar, 11 in Jaipur, seven in Kota, five in Alwar, one each in Dholpur and Swai Madhopur, officials said.

A total 3,856 patients have recovered and 3,420 have been discharged. There are 3,081 active cases in the state as of now, they said.

Jaipur had recorded maximum 78 deaths and 1,826 positive cases in the state followed by 24 deaths and 1,224 cases in Jodhpur, according to state government data.

Among the total positive cases in the state are 1,701 migrants who travelled from different parts of the country to Rajasthan and were tested positive, the state government had said.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.