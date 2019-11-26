70 of 400 manifesto promises common between BJP, JJP

The preparation of the draft of the common minimum programme (CMP) for Haryana will be the first major challenges for the newfound alliance given that out of the nearly 400 promises made in the respective manifesto's of the BJP and the Janata Jananayak Party (JJP), only about 70 promises are common.

The BJP and the JJP, who fought the assembly elections as arch-rivals, had entered a post-poll alliance in Haryana as the saffron party failed to win the desired numbers to form the government in the state. The CMP committee set up to iron out manifesto issues for the CMP will be meeting for the first time on Thursday.

Unlike the BJP which presented a more realistic manifesto, the JJP pledge document has tall promises, like heavy monthly cash doles for unemployed youth, which may be hard to put to affect. This was JJP’s maiden assembly election in Haryana and the 11-month old party managed to win 10 out of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana. While JJP numbers were nowhere close to forming the government, the JJP emerged as a kingmaker of sorts as the mandate favoured a hung assembly. The JJP in a quid pro quo to support the government settled for the post of the deputy chief minister and other ministers in the cabinet led by chief minister ML Khattar.

For the JJP led by deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, this maiden inning as the incumbents in power will be crucial to augment and strengthen its support base. It will begin with the sincerity the JJP shows towards its manifesto promises. Chairman of the CMP committee and cabinet minister Anil Vij has maintained that the states financial health will have to be kept in mind before listing the common minimum programme.

It now remains to be seen if the JJP is willing to sacrifice any or some of its pre-poll pledges. The committee scheduled to meet on November 28 also has a financial expert to guide on the feasibility of the promises made by the JJP.