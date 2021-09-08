70 Union ministers to visit Jammu and Kashmir between September 9-October 5

As part of the Centre's special public outreach programme, 70 Union ministers will begin their visit in a phased manner to Jammu and Kashmir from September 9 to October 5.

In the first phase of the visit Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda and Mahinder Nath Pandey will be among the 28 ministers who will visit the J&K. They are scheduled to visit across the length and breadth of the union territory during which they will listen to the grievances of people and inform them about the welfare schemes taken by Narendra Modi government for J&K.

Sources said the ministers on their return to New Delhi will submit reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The MHA and PMO will then forward issues raised by the people and pointed out by the Union ministers in their reports to J&K administration for addressing them, they said.

Reports said the public outreach programme was originally planned to take place in July and August. However, it was postponed because of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Sources said the Union ministers will also try to allay the fears created among the people by the opposition parties that their rights have been snatched after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

Earlier in January 2020, 36 Union ministers visited as part of direct outreach by the central government to the people of J&K. Pertinently, in the past few weeks, members of 13 Parliamentary Standing Committees (PSCs) have visited the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also on a week-long tour of Ladakh and Kashmir in late August while a number of ministers also visited Leh.

