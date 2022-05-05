70-year-old mentally challenged woman raped in Uttar Pradesh, accused held

70-year-old mentally challenged woman raped in UP

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur (UP),
  • May 05 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 16:06 ist
Illustration. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A 70-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a village in Mirzapur area following which the accused was arrested, police said on Thursday.

She was abducted and taken to a secluded place by a man on Tuesday where he allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjiv Bajpai said.

According to the police, the woman was found lying unconscious and bleeding in a field by her family members on Wednesday.

When the villagers saw blood stains on the accused's clothes, they nabbed him and he confessed to his crime.

The accused has been arrested. The woman has been hospitalised and is in a stable condition, the police officer said.

