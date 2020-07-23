718 more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir reported 718 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the union territory's tally to 16429.

The UT also reported nine Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24-hours taking the toll to 285.

The number of active cases stood at 7438 with 8709 recoveries and 285 deaths. The recovery rate has considerably declined in the past 10-days due to the growing number of cases.

According to the daily Media Bulletin of the 701 new cases - 601 in Kashmir and 117 in Jammu – were reported on Thursday. Fresh cases were reported from all the 20 districts of the UT.

Among the districts in Kashmir, 158 cases were reported from Srinagar. With these new cases, the number of active cases in Srinagar reached 2268. Currently, a health official said, these patients are admitted in various hospitals in the city. Although J&K Government has recently reduced the admission time of Coid-19 patients by four days, by modifying the discharge policy, the hospitals meant for coronavirus cases are full to capacity, he said.

On July 20, J&K had reported 751 positive cases and today’s tally is the second highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in the UT in March. While the first case was reported in Kashmir on March 9, the first 1000 patients took 67 days to accumulate till May 15. In the next 16 days till May 31, the total number of positive cases in J&K rose to 2446. In June 5051 positive cases were reported while till 23 July, 8932 people have been affected by the Covid-19.

Hospitals in Srinagar are facing the maximum load of patients as many cases are being referred here from other districts of the Valley. The healthcare infrastructure in the Valley is struggling to cope with a surge in new cases.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest COVID-19 case density areas in the country which is over 1300 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is 911. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions Kashmir also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, nine more Covid-19 deaths were reported from across J&K on Thursday taking the UT’s tally to 285. While 265 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Valley, 20 died in Jammu region.