74% candidates appear in SKUAST, Jammu CET-2020

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 11 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 22:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 74 per cent candidates appeared in the Common Entrance Test (CET-2020) conducted by the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) on Sunday amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, an official release said.

The SKUAST-J conducted the CET-2020 for admission to the undergraduate (UG) programmes of BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BTech Biotechnology and BVSc and AH for academic session 2020-2021, it said.

"Of the 2,596 applicants, 1,919 including candidates from other states appeared in the CET-2020, which comes to 74 per cent of the total applicants for admission to 212 seats," the release said.

Besides these, it said 15 per cent seats are reserved for the all-India quota, admissions to which are made by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Veterinary Council of India.

The entrance examination was held at five different centres, the spokesperson said, adding that Vice-Chancellor Professor J P Sharma, along with Director, Education S K Gupta, visited different centres to oversee the conduct of the test.

Professor Sharma said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an overwhelming response for admission to various professional undergraduate programmes in the university.

Examination Cell in-charge, SKUAST-J, Sushil Kumar Gupta said the test was conducted smoothly with appreciable support of the staff and the principals and deans of the host institutions.

The SOPs and guidelines related to the pandemic were adhered to during the test, he added. 

