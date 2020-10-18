75-yr-old gets 7-yr jail for attempting to rape child

75-year-old man gets 7-year jail term for attempting to rape 3-year-old girl in UP

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 18 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 22:58 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A fast-track court here has sentenced a 75-year-old man to seven years of imprisonment for attempting to rape a three-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Ashfaq Ahmed alias Allah Rakha on Saturday and directed him to pay half the amount to the girl.

Government lawyer Suresh Babu Sahu on Sunday said 10 years ago, Ahmed was caught red-handed trying to rape the girl, whom he had lured to the rooftop of his house.

"The court sentenced Ahmed to seven years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him," he said.

After the incident, when the girl's father complained to Ahmed's son, the latter hurled abuses at him, following which the girl's father lodged a police complaint against the father-son duo. 

