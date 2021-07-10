76 new Covid-19 cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate falls below 0.10%

The national capital recorded 76 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The Covid-19 positivity rate had dropped to 0.11 per cent on Friday from 0.12 per cent the day before when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded in the city.

The new fatality pushes the death toll in Delhi to 25,012, according to the latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases of the infection and four fatalities. A day later, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

On Friday, the daily infection tally was 81 and three deaths were recorded.