777 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh hit by floods

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrates concerned to keep a vigil on river embankments

PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 19 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 23:16 ist
With major rivers in Uttar Pradesh flowing above the danger mark, 777 villages in 16 districts of the state have been hit by floods, UP minister Anil Rajbhar said on Wednesday.

Of the affected villages, 520 are marooned, he said. 

The Sharda river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Saryu, and Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Turtipar in Ballia were flowing above the danger mark, the minister for backward class development said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrates concerned to keep a vigil on river embankments, he said.

The 16 districts affected by floods are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Badaun, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, Rajbhar said.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Adityanath has directed officials to take care of those living in flood shelters and if required conduct tests on people with fever, cough or headache and ensure their proper treatment.

Rajbhar said that as of now all the embankments were safe.

