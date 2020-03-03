'79 houses, 327 shops gutted during Delhi violence'

79 houses, 327 shops gutted during Delhi violence: Manish Sisodia

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 03 2020, 18:20pm ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2020, 18:20pm ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) gestures as he addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week.

According to police, 41 bodies have been recovered so far, Sisodia said at a press conference.

Besides the 79 completely burnt houses, 168 suffered substantial and 40 minor damage due to arson, he said, citing figures available till Monday evening.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ministers of Delhi government are on the ground," Sisodia said. 

He said so far Rs 25 lakh had been distributed as ex gratia.

"Those whose documents have been burnt should approach SDM offices as soon as possible. Students who have lost their study material in arson will be helped," he added. 

