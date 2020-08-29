792 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh affected by floods

792 villages in 16 districts of UP affected by floods

  Aug 29 2020
According to the office of the relief commissioner, of 792 villages hit by the deluge, 437 villages are completely flooded. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 792 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, with the Sharda and the Saryu rivers flowing above the danger mark at some places in the state, a government official said on Saturday.

The flood-affected districts in the state are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Khiri, Mau, Shahjahanpur and Sitapur.

According to the office of the relief commissioner, of 792 villages hit by the deluge, 437 villages are completely flooded.

The Sharda river was flowing above the danger mark at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, while the Saryu river was flowing above the danger mark at Ayodhya, Elgin Bridge in Barabanki and Turtipar in Ballia.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials of the state government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said relief work in flood-hit areas should be conducted in full steam.

Ration kits and medical facilities should also be arranged in flood-affected areas, he said and asked officials to conduct an early survey of the damage to the crops and compensation payment.

Backward Class Welfare and Divyanjan Empowerment Minister Anil Rajbhar on Saturday said the chief minister has issued instructions to ensure constant patrolling of embankments and asserted that all embankments are safe. 

