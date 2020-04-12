8 arrested for gambling amid coronavirus lockdown in Rohini

8 arrested for gambling amid lockdown in Rohini

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 14:47 ist

Police have arrested eight people for gambling in Rohini sector 16 while a lockdown is in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. 

During a raid on a house, eight persons were found gambling, they said, Rs 95,600 in cash and five new packets of playing cards have been recovered, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Delhi Gambling Act, section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police official said.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar (36), Amit (41), Sunil (52), Kamal Kishore (59), Pradeep (32), Suresh Kumar (48), Rajesh Malik (52) and Satbir (27).

