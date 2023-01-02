8 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur train derailed in Rajasthan

Eight coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train were derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3:27 am on Monday.
While no casualty was reported, the CPRO of North Western Railway told ANI that an accident relief train had been dispatched from Jodhpur.
A passenger recounted the experience, saying "Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."
More to follow...
