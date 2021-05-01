Oxygen crisis: 8 Covid patients die in Delhi hospital

8 Covid-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

'We are trying to revive five other critical patients,' said Dr S C L Gupta

An ambulance arrives at Batra Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Eight Covid-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department of Batra Hospital in Delhi died due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday.

We are trying to revive five other critical patients, said Dr S C L Gupta.

Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

The Delhi government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of the life-saving gas.

Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
oxygen

