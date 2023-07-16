8 CRPF personnel hurt in road accident in J&K

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on their way to the shrine of Amarnath.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 16 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 14:42 ist
Security officials help one of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who got injured in the accident. Credit: PTI Photo

Eight CRPF personnel were injured on Sunday when their vehicle rolled down the road into Sindh nallah in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. 

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on their way to the shrine of Amarnath via the Baltal route when the accident took place in the early hours of the day, they said. 

The injured personnel were rescued and taken to the Baltal base camp hospital, they added.

CRPF
India News
Accident
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K

