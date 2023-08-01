8 held for looting 1,000 kg scrap from Ghaziabad godown

Eight members of a gang allegedly involved in looting 1,000 kg of scrap from a godown located in the trans-Hindon area here have been arrested, officials said on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, City, Nipun Agarwal said the miscreants looted the scrap from the godown located in Rajnagar Extension on the night of July 17. They were arrested on Sunday night, he said.
Those arrested have been identified as Manish, Vivek, Chandan, Sachin, Sanjay, Babu Singh, Naubhar Khan and Umar.
Agarwal said they told police that they held the guard of the godown hostage at gunpoint and hid the looted items in a fish godown on Meerut Road.
Police have recovered scrap worth Rs 2.5 lakh, a countrymade pistol, ammunition, and three vans loaded with scrap material.
Three others are on the run and efforts are underway to arrest them, Agarwal added.
