8 killed after being run over by truck in Punjab

Eight people were killed after being run over by a truck in the Garhshankar area of the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Thursday.

The incident took place when they were going to Charan Choh Ganga Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar sub-division, DSP Daljit Singh Khakh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Punjab | Eight people were killed after being run over by a truck in the Garhshankar area of the Hoshiarpur district. The incident took place when they were going to Charan Choh Ganga Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar sub-division: DSP Daljit Singh Khakh pic.twitter.com/wk4f7Yv2NM — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

Further details awaited...