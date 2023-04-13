8 killed after being run over by truck in Punjab

8 killed after being run over by truck in Punjab

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2023, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 09:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people were killed after being run over by a truck in the Garhshankar area of the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Thursday.

The incident took place when they were going to Charan Choh Ganga Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar sub-division, DSP Daljit Singh Khakh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further details awaited... 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Accident
Road accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

 