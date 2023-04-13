8 killed after being run over by truck in Punjab

Eight people were killed after being run over by a truck in the Garhshankar area of the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Thursday.
The incident took place when they were going to Charan Choh Ganga Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar sub-division, DSP Daljit Singh Khakh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Punjab | Eight people were killed after being run over by a truck in the Garhshankar area of the Hoshiarpur district. The incident took place when they were going to Charan Choh Ganga Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar sub-division: DSP Daljit Singh Khakh pic.twitter.com/wk4f7Yv2NM
— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
Further details awaited...
