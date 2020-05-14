MP: 8 migrants killed, nearly 50 hurt in road accident

8 migrants killed, nearly 50 hurt in road accident in MP's Guna

PTI
PTI, Guna,
  • May 14 2020, 10:20 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 10:20 ist

 Eight migrant workers were killed and nearly 50 others injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Guna town in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place between 3 am and 4 am when the victims were on their way to Uttar Pradesh border from Maharashtra, Cantt police station in-charge Madan Mohan Malviya said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby district hospital.

Policemen involved in the rescue work were later quarantined in the wake of the COVID-19 scare, another police official said. 

