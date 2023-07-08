8 people dead, many injured in road accident in Haryana's Jind

8 dead, many injured in road accident in Haryana's Jind

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 16:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people died and many were injured in a head-on collision between a state transport bus and a car in Haryana's Jind district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on the Jind-Bhiwani road near Bibipur village.

Eight people, including a woman, died in the incident while eight more sustained injuries, SHO of Sadar police station Inspector Sanjay Kumar said over the phone.

Six of the injured were rushed to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak and two are being treated in Jind, he added.

India News
Haryana
Road accident

