8 police personnel suspended for lapse in UP CM Yogi Adityanath's security

Eight police personnel including an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector were suspended after a lapse in security of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The lapse occurred on Friday when Adityanath was on his way to welcome BJP national president J P Nadda at Gorakhpur Airport.

Taking serious note of the incident, Gorakhpur SSP Vipin Tada suspended eight personnel on Saturday.

On Friday around 11.28 am, when the CM was going to Gorakhpur Airport to receive the BJP national President with his fleet, many vehicles coming from Kusmahi road had come in front of it.

Tada ordered a probe into the matter and suspended the police personnel on the basis of the findings.

Nadda on Friday had come to Gorakhpur to inaugurate a newly-constructed building of BJP zonal office.

“During investigation it was found that policemen deployed to stop the vehicles near the airport somehow due to carelessness turned the vehicles coming from Kusmahi towards the airport,” Tada said.

Inspector Yadunandan Yadav, Sub Inspector Ajay Rai, constables Brijesh Yadav, Satyendra Yadav, Vivek Mishra, Sujit Yadav, Arunima Mishra, and Kiran Choudhary were suspended after the probe.

During the investigation, it was also found that Inspector Yadunandan and SI Ajay Rai were also not carrying wireless sets while on duty, due to which they were not able to communicate to the officials about the lapse, police said.