8-year-old boy swims across Yamuna river in 18 mins

8-year-old boy swims across Yamuna river in just 18 minutes

Aradhya Srivastava had crossed the river (about 250 metres) in 22 minutes

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 24 2022, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 17:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An eight-year-old boy, Shivansh Mohile, from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has set a record of sorts by swimming across the Yamuna river in just 18 minutes.

Earlier this month, Aradhya Srivastava had crossed the river (about 250 metres) in 22 minutes.

However, Shivansh stunned his trainers who appreciated his efforts and determination to cross the river in less time compared to other boys of his age group.

Shivansh, who is a student of class 2 at Tagore Public school, accomplished his swim from Meerapur Sindu Sagar ghat and reached the other side of the river bank.

His trainer, Tribhuwan Nishad said that the boy has brought laurels for his parents after he crossed the Yamuna river in just 18 minutes. He added that there are currently 100 children in all age groups undergoing training at the Navjeevan Swimming Club.

Nishad, meanwhile, said that Shivansh is now the first trainee swimmer from the age group of 2- to 8-years-old this year who has earned laurels for his feat.

He said that as many as five boats were accompanying the boy for emergency assistance, if required during the exercise.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Prayagraj
India News

What's Brewing

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 