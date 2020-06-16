80 COVID-19 cases in UP CM helpline centre

80 people working in Uttar Pradesh CM helpline centre test positive

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 16 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 15:57 ist

 At least 80 people working for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's helpline service here have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The first case (among those working at the helpline) was detected around 4-5 days back," the official told PTI.

The helpline service '1076' has been outsourced to a company.

"We had visited the place almost a month back, and they were properly told masks and sanitisers have to be used by everyone. They (the company) forwarded us photographs and videos of people wearing masks while working," the official said.

However, the official refused to comment on whether any action has been initiated against the company, which was providing the services.

The Yogi Adityanath government had last year launched the chief minister's helpline number '1076'.  

The 24X7 toll-free helpline number enables residents of the state to file their complaints. It was launched to establish a direct link between the people and the Chief Minister's Office.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Who will be inside stadiums when Premier League returns

Who will be inside stadiums when Premier League returns

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

 