'800 phone calls on lockdown-related queries in 24 hrs'

800 phone calls on lockdown-related queries in 24 hrs, says Delhi Police

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2020, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 18:09 ist
Lockdown in Delhi. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police has received 800 phone calls on its 24-hour helpline number regarding lockdown-related queries since Saturday, officials said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Till date, a total of 30,149 calls were received on its helpline number 23469526 on lockdown-related queries, they said.

From Saturday 2 pm to Sunday 2 pm, 800 such calls were received, of which 56 were in connection to matters outside Delhi and referred to the respective state helpline numbers, the police said.

Ten calls were about people having no food or no money, which were forwarded to NGOs, while 600 were related to movement passes, they added.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The food-delivery network established in all 15 districts of the national capital with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs, good samaritans, which was facilitated by the Delhi Police, has led to provisions of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations, which has enabled the feeding of 2,90,077 people and distribution of dry ration kits among 2,737 people, according to the police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Delhi Police

What's Brewing

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

 